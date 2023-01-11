Atletico Madrid identify three candidates to replace Diego Simeone

With news that Diego Simeone is set to depart Atletico Madrid at the end of the season after almost 12 years at the club, Los Rojiblancos have reported began searching for the Argentine’s replacement.

Having overseen Atleti’s most successful spell in modern history, which included two La Liga titles, Simeone looks set to depart for a new challenge in the summer. As such, the club will need to look for a new head coach, and have narrowed down their search to three names, according to Fichajes.

The first name on the list is former Barcelona and Spain head coach Luis Enrique, who departed La Roja in December. Lucho is keen to return to club football, and Atleti could give him an excellent opportunity to challenge the big two clubs in Spain.

The other two names on the shortlist are both Argentine, like current Atleti boss Simeone. Mauricio Pochettino, who has been out of work since leaving Paris Saint-Germain last summer, has been linked along with former River Plate boss Marcelo Gallardo.

Whoever takes on the role will have a tough challenge living up to the expectation of matching Simeone’s golden spell at Atleti.