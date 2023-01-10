“We’ve had personal issues” – Carlo Ancelotti breaks down relationship with Gennaro Gattuso

Carlo Ancelotti will face off against Gennaro Gattuso tomorrow for the first time since the latter moved into management. The two Italians know each other very well, with Ancelotti having managed Gattuso during his tenure at AC Milan.

During their time together, the pair won 11 major honours, including two Champions League titles (2002/03 & 2006/07). Before tomorrow’s Supercup match against Gattuso’s Valencia, Ancelotti discussed his relationship with the 45-year-old, as per Relevo.

“We have had beautiful moments because we have won the Champions League. The relationship has not always been good and we have had personal problems, but I don’t want to talk about personal relationships.”

Gattuso is another member of Ancelotti’s Milan side that has ventured into management following the resumption of his playing career, joining the likes of Andrea Pirlo and Clarence Seedorf. Ancelotti discussed the managerial style that has been adopted by these coaches, with particularly focus on Gattuso.

“A lot of coaches have come out of that team, including Sedoorf, Pirlo, Gattuso and Nesta. I’m not saying they’ve learned but it’s been an experience. Everyone puts their knowledge into their team. Gattuso’s teams play very intense and have a very clear identity.”

Ancelotti will be hopeful of getting one over on his former player when Real Madrid and Valencia meet in Wednesday’s Supercopa semi-final (kick-off 20:00CET).

