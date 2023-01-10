Robert Lewandowski to go to mediation with ex-agent over blackmail claims

Barcelona striker Robert Lewandowski has been the subject of several court cases in recent times – mostly to deal with whether he should be suspended on the pitch – but now must go through legal process with his former agent.

Lewandowski is currently represented by Pini Zahavi, but until 2018 was working with agent Cezary Kucharski. The Polish agent was allegedly trying to blackmail Lewandowski, as per information from Rzeczpospolita via Sport.

Kucharski wanted money in exchange for his silence over supposed accounting irregularities. However Lewandowski is now taking legal action against Kucharski, with a tribunal scheduled for February. Lewandowski has also shown that he is open to engage in mediation, before it reaches the courts.

The Barcelona forward will be involved in the Spanish Supercup against Real Betis on Thursday, and potentially the final on Sunday night, but is facing two more games of suspension in La Liga. After his three-game ban was suspended against Espanyol, he served the first game ban against Atletico Madrid, but will miss the ties against Girona and Getafe on their return from Saudi Arabia.