Real Madrid target move for Harry Kane as Karim Benzema replacement

With Karim Benzema’s contract expiring at the end of the season, and with the club captain reportedly contemplating his future away from the club, Real Madrid have begun their search for a new star striker.

A forward of similar prolificness will be required at the Santiago Bernabeu, and with deals for both Erling Haaland and Kylian Mbappe unlikely for the foreseeable future, Los Blancos have turned their attention to Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane, according to Todofichajes.

Kane has been one of the best strikers in world football for some years now, and club officials at Real Madrid are big admirers of him. With the Englishman’s desire to win more trophies, he may seek to leave his boyhood club, whom he has been with since 2004.

Real Madrid have reportedly contacted Kane’s representatives with regards to a move to the Spanish capital, and with the 30-year-old contract with the North London club expiring at the end of next season, Spurs may be forced to depart with their star man.

Despite this, a deal for Kane wouldn’t be cheap, with a deal set to cost up to €100m, which could be a stumbling block for Real Madrid.