Real Betis contemplating move for Premier League forward

Real Betis have begun looking for reinforcements in attack should Borja Iglesias depart the club this month.

Los Verdiblancos are determined to keep hold of their star striker, who has attracted interest from Atletico Madrid. So far this season, Iglesias has notched eight goals in 15 La Liga appearances, and Betis will hope that he remains at the club to add to these numbers.

However, contingency measures are being put in place should Atleti meet Betis’ valuation of the striker, which is estimated to be €40m. According to Diario AS, Leicester City’s Ayoze Perez is being considered by the club as a replacement for Iglesias.

The Spanish forward has struggled for game time at the Foxes this season, although he has begun to start more matches in recent season. However, his contract is up at the end of the season, and Betis are interested in bringing him to Andalusia as a free agent.

Should Iglesias leave, this deal could be brought forward, which wouldn’t be too much for an issue for Betis as Leicester are unlikely to demand a huge fee for a player that is expected to depart in the summer.

Image via Getty