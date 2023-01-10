Raul Gonzalez racking up incredible run as Real Madrid Castilla manager

It would have been too early for him when Zinedine Zidane left, but sooner or later, Raul Gonzalez is likely to get a shot at the Real Madrid job.

Carlo Ancelotti is set to retire when he leaves Real Madrid. The Italian has a contract until 2024, and it seems unlikely that he will remain in the job past 2025.

The favourite to take over from him is Davide Ancelotti, his son and assistant manager, who has been impressing in his role.

However Raul’s legendary status means his name will always weigh heavily in his favour. It is thought that Raul will head abroad in order to gain experience elsewhere after this season if the senior job does not become available, a la Xabi Alonso.

Like Alonso, Raul has been impressing for the reserve side, as the Basque did at Real Sociedad. So far this season, Castilla sit third in their Primera RFEF group (third tier), but are just a point off top spot Cordoba.

In addition, they have gone 12 games (or 100 days, as Diario AS put it) without being beaten. His side have been characterised by their determination and collective work, with several players being called up by Ancelotti in recent weeks. Alvaro Rodriguez is likely to be called up by Uruguay shortly, and Nico Paz may well do the same with Argentina. Currently Mario Martin is with the senior side for the Spanish Supercup.