Premier League target Youssef En-Nesyri makes decision on future

Youssef En-Nesyri will be hoping to continue his excellent form from the recent World Cup in Qatar into his performances at club level. The forward scored twice at the tournament to help Morocco secure fourth place, which is an unprecedented feat for an African side.

His time at Sevilla has been underwhelming in the last couple of years, and this season has been particularly poor. He is yet to get off the mark in La Liga, although he did net a hattrick in the Copa del Rey third round tie against Linares.

En-Nesyri has been linked with a move away from the club, with West Ham said to be keen on bringing him to the London Stadium. However, the 25-year-old has signalled his intent to stay the Andalusian club, according to Cadena SER. He issued a statement through his representative agency, in which he announced his commitment to Sevilla.

“I thank all the clubs that have contacted my agent, but at the moment I want to have my head only in Sevilla. It’s not a money issue, but a sporting issue. I want to help the team in their worst moment.”

En-Nesyri will be hopeful of helping fire the club up the La Liga table. Like the forward, Sevilla have had a very disappointing season, and sit just one place outside of the relegation zone.

However, they will be boosted by this news, particularly if En-Nesyri can recapture his form from the 2020/21 season, when he scored 18 La Liga goals.