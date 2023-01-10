La Liga manager beats Pep Guardiola to IFFHS Club Coach of the Year award

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti has been chosen as the IFFHS Club Coach of the Year for 2022 by a landslide.

The Italian manager has won the award for the third time in his career, picking up the trophy in 2007 with Milan and 2014 with Real Madrid, when he won the Champions League on both occasions.

Ancelotti oversaw a remarkable double for Real Madrid, winning both La Liga and the European Cup. That won him the award, picking up 245 points, two hundred more than his nearest challenger Pep Guardiola (45). Walid Regragui came third with 40 points for winning the African Champions League with Wydad Casablanca. Unai Emery came seventh in the ranking, with 10 points, for guiding Villarreal to the Champions League semi-finals.

Regragui also came third in the national coach ranking, with the same number of points. Didier Deschamps came second, while Lionel Scaloni won the award, which almost mirrors the World Cup podium.

Morocco coach Regragui can perhaps consider himself unfortunate not to have ranked higher in the national coach award. Taking Morocco to the semi-final is a historic achievement, the first time ever for an African side, and given the resources at their disposal, he could easily make a case for at least second place.