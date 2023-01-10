Isco linked with sensational return to Seville

Having promised so much when he signed last summer, Isco’s spell at Sevilla was disastrous. The former Real Madrid attacking midfielder was signed by previous head coach Julen Lopetegui, and struggled during his time in Andalusia.

Isco registered just one goals and three assists in 19 appearances whilst at the club, and subseuqently fell out with club officials following Lopetegui’s departure. Last month, his contract was terminated by mutual consent, allowing the 30-year-old the opportunity to revitalise his career.

His next destination seemed to be Serie A, with no less than three clubs said to be interested in his services. However, he could set to remain in Spain, or rather, Seville. According to Fichajes, Real Betis are interested in signing Isco, with head coach Manuel Pellegrini particularly keen on the attacking midfielder.

Isco still resides in the city, so it would be a logical signing for him in that regard. It would certainly be a shock to see him join the rivals of his previous club.