“He will be a fantastic golfer” – Pep Guardiola takes cheeky dig at retiring Gareth Bale

It’s no secret that former Real Madrid man Gareth Bale is a keen golfer. The activity caused much controversy during the later stages of his career in the Spanish capital.

In particular, many people within Los Blancos will associate Bale with the infamous “Wales. Golf. Madrid. In that order.” flag, rather than his performances on the pitch in the famous white jersey.

Following Bale’s confirmation of his retirement from all forms of football on Monday, many figures across the footballing world took time to appreciate the 33-year-old’s career. One of those was former Barcelona boss Pep Guardiola, who is in charge at Manchester City.

Speaking in his pre-match press conference, Guardiola paid tribute to Bale’s time in the game, but couldn’t resist poking fun at this extracurricular activity.

“What a player. He had a fantastic career and won a lot of things. I think he represented Wales with more than 100 caps and now he can become a fantastic golf player!”

Bale’s golfing ventures led many in Madrid to question his commitment to Los Blancos, and many still hold a grudge against the Welshman to this day.