Hands-off warning issued for Barcelona target Pedro Porro

It’s no secret that Barcelona wish to improve their options at right back, with just Sergi Roberto and Hector Bellerin considered as naturals in the position.

Although Alejandro Balde, Jules Kounde and Ronald Araujo can all fill in, the club are keen to recruit a quality player in the position as they look to strengthen the squad. One name that has been linked is Sporting CP’s Pedro Porro, who previously played in Catalonia for Girona. However, Premier League side Tottenham Hotspur are considered to be the favourites to sign Porro, who has also attracted interest from Atletico Madrid.

Sporting CP are reluctant to sell the Spanish wing back, who only joined from Manchester City on a permanent deal last summer. They are determined to hold out for Porro’s release clause of €45m, which was reaffirmed by head coach Ruben Amorim, as per Todofichajes.

“We’re not an attractive league like the others. We can’t pay the same salaries and that’s a problem. Even compared to Portuguese clubs, we have this difficulty. However, (Porro) will only go if the clause is met.”

With Barcelona’s financial troubles, they are unlikely to be able to fork out this amount without significant player sales, which could mean that they miss out on signing a promising Spanish talent.