Fabrizio Romano confirms Premier League deal is ‘sealed’ for Real Betis star

Real Betis are set to lose one of their best players to the Premier League, as their difficulties with the salary limit weigh heavy. According to Fabrizio Romano, a deal has been done for Alex Moreno.

The 29-year-old left-back, converted from a winger, has been a mainstay of Real Betis’ success over the last two seasons. Manuel Pellegrini has got the best out of the Moreno, who has evolved into a Jordi-Alba like presence on the left going forward.

The deal will be worth €14m, with Villa receiving a player in his prime. The deal will seem a little cheap for many Betis fans, with his contract still having two years left on the deal.

Unai Emery will have the fullback he wanted. Deal now sealed for Alex Moreno from Betis, documents are also exchanged – Aston Villa close €14m permanent deal 🟣🔵🇪🇸 #AVFC Alex Moreno will undergo medical tests soon in order to be unveiled as new signing. pic.twitter.com/IDZWBIWUvN — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 10, 2023

Unai Emery is not convinced by Lucas Digne and will get one of the best left-backs in Spain to replace him. Moreno has been mentioned by former national coach Luis Enrique, and many were disappointed he did not make into the World Cup squad.

Betis have struggled to adhere to their salary limit this season, only managing to register all of their signings before the end of the last transfer window. This deal should allow them to operate with a little more breathing space.