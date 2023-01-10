Diego Simeone has told Atletico Madrid he will leave in the summer

It could be the end of their most glorious era in their history, and certainly the best in their modern history. According to El Chiringuito, Diego Simeone will depart Atletico Madrid this summer after 11 years in the post.

The major news coming out of Atletico Madrid lately is that Joao Felix is likely to be headed out of the club on a six-month loan, in this case to Chelsea. Yet one of the conditions was that the Portuguese would agree to extend his contract.

However, given the lack of relationship between Felix and Simeone, understandably the player is reluctant to commit his future – that was until he found out Simeone’s intentions.

Paco Garcia has reported that El Cholo has already informed Atletico Madrid of his desire to leave in the summer, a year ahead of his contract ending.

🚨 EXCLUSIVA de @pacogcaridad 🚨 💣 "𝐒𝐈𝐌𝐄𝐎𝐍𝐄 𝐍𝐎 𝐒𝐄𝐆𝐔𝐈𝐑𝐀́ 𝐞𝐧 𝐞𝐥 𝐀𝐓𝐋𝐄𝐓𝐈 la temporada que viene"💣 🙄 "Ya le ha dicho a Gil Marín que se marcha en verano…" pic.twitter.com/9NL2VRdIRQ — El Chiringuito TV (@elchiringuitotv) January 9, 2023

This would allow Felix to return to Atleti in the summer with a new manager and a shot at making things work in Madrid, hence the loan deal suits all parties.

However the major news here is obviously that Simeone could leave the club after over a decade. Los Rojiblancos have become synonymous with Simeone in that time, as Simeone brought unparalleled success.

Ever since arriving at the club, Simeone has finished in the top four in every full season of management, taking them to two league titles, two Champions League finals, a Copa del Rey, a two Europa Leagues, two European Supercups and a Spanish Supercup. It is worth remembering that just a decade before Simeone arrived, Atleti were in Segunda and aside from winning the second division, were on a domestic trophy drought since 1996.

There is a growing portion of the Atleti support that are of the opinion Simeone should leave the club, in order to make better use of their resources at present. However the majority are still right behind Simeone, and for many, he represents the face and the personality of everything that Atletico Madrid is in the present day.