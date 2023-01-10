Carlo Ancelotti set to reach Real Madrid milestone during Valencia match

Wednesday’s Spanish Supercopa semi-final against Valencia will be a momentous occasion for Real Madrid head coach Carlo Ancelotti, as he prepares to take charge of his 200th match for the club.

Having initially joining the club in the summer of 2013, Ancelotti had a fantastic first season, winning the Champions League and Copa del Rey. In his following season, he won the UEFA Super Cup and Club World Cup, but disappointing showing in other competitions meant that the Italian was sacked at the end of the campaign.

He returned for a second spell in 2021, and had an even better first season than his previous time in charge. The club won a famous treble, having won the Champions League, La Liga and Spanish Supercopa.

The Italian sits in fourth place in terms of games managed in charge of the club, behind Miguel Munoz, Zinedine Zidane and Vicente del Bosque. Across his two spells, Ancelotti has achieved a win rate of 73.36%, which is the best win rate for any permanent Real Madrid manager in history.

With his contract expiring at the end of next season, and retirement planned once his time at Los Blancos ends, it remains to be seen how many more honours Ancelotti can win as head coach.

Irrespective of what happens, he has cemented himself as one of the greatest Real Madrid managers of modern times.