Borja Iglesias gives update on future amid Atletico Madrid interest

With Joao Felix set to join Premier League side Chelsea on loan until the end of the season, Atletico Madrid have now begun the process of finding his replacement at the club.

Matheus Cunha departure to Wolves had already left a gap in Diego Simeone’s squad, but now there a hole following the loan transfer of Felix. Los Rojiblancos now have just Antoine Griezmann and Alvaro Morata as recognised first team forwards at the club, so an incoming is a priority.

Memphis Depay has been linked with a loan switch from La Liga rivals Barcelona recently, but one player that had been rumoured with a move to Atleti before Felix’s departure was Real Betis striker Borja Iglesias. The Spanish international has been in good form for Los Verdiblancos over the last few seasons, which has sparked Atleti’s interest.

However, a move wouldn’t be cheap, with Betis setting an asking price for €40m. The player himself has spoken on his future to Radio Sevilla, as per MD, in which he reaffirmed his commitment to Betis.

“If Betis are not convinced, then I am happy here. I haven’t spoken to Simeone. For now, only Pellegrini calls me.”

Atleti will need to part with a large sum should they wish to land Iglesias, but for now, he looks set to remain in Andalusia.