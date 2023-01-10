Blow for Barcelona as Premier League club make “huge” offer for Youssoufa Moukoko

Youssoufa Moukoko is one of the brightest talents in European football, having greatly impressed at Borussia Dortmund so far this season.

The teenager has scored six goals in 14 Bundesliga appearances this campaign, having notched at over a goal per game whilst playing for the German club’s youth teams. His displays in domestic football led German national team manager Hansi Flick to include him in his 26-man squad for the World Cup in Qatar last year.

His impressive displays hasn’t gone unnoticed, with a number of top clubs across Europe expressing their interest in the 18-year-old. Most notably, Barcelona are very keen on Moukoko, as are Graham Potter’s Chelsea.

With his contract expiring at the end of the season, and a renewal at Dortmund seemingly unlikely, clubs are began contact with Moukoko’s representatives over a move in the summer. Although Barca and Chelsea had been the favourites for his signature, Premier League side Newcastle United have reportedly offered Moukoko a “huge” contract, according to the Evening Standard, thought to be £150k per week.

With Barcelona’s financial restrictions, they are unlikely to be able to match Newcastle’s offer, and will have to hope that the player is willing to take reduced wages in order to join the club.