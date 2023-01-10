Barcelona to organise contract talks with promising youngster next week

Barcelona have had a very good season so far, leading La Liga by three points following Sunday’s nervy 1-0 victory over Atletico Madrid at the Metropolitano.

One of the players who starred for Barca during that game was Alejandro Balde. The young full back was very impressive defensively against Atleti, successfully completing all four tackles that he attempted during the match.

Sunday wasn’t just a one-off for the teenager, as he has been in excellent form for Xavi Hernandez’s side during the campaign. In his 14 league appearances, he has three assists and has also created nine big opportunities.

Barcelona are determined to renew Balde’s contract, which expires at the end of next season. The youngster is still registered with his Barcelona B contract, as a result of the club’s financial troubles, but there is hope that he will be registered as a first team player once he signs a new deal.

According to Marca, Barca will sit down with Balde and his representatives following the conclusion of the Spanish Supercopa in order to hash out a deal. The Blaugrana take on last season’s Copa del Rey winners Real Betis in Thursday’s semi-final, and will hope to progress to Sunday’s final in Riyadh. The teenager is keen to stay at the club, but has reportedly grown frustrated with his contract situation.

Balde has a very bright future ahead of him as a footballer, so Barcelona will be desperate to tie him down to a new long-term deal.