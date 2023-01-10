Barcelona target in the Premier League will fulfil contract

Barcelona have publicly declared that they will only make additions to their squad in case of a surprise opportunity, but that opportunity will not be Wilfried Zaha.

The Crystal Palace winger has been heavily linked with a move away from Selhurst Park to a number of big sides, including Arsenal, Juventus and Barcelona. Zaha is out of contract this summer and at 30 years of age, is likely looking at his last major contract.

For their part, Palace will try to retain him. Patrick Vieira explained, as reported by Sport.

“We are aware of the situation and we want to maintain it. He is a very important player for the club, in addition to being very loved here. We will have to wait and see what he decides. What matters is the commitment that he continues to show in every game.”

However what is certain is that he will not leave Palace mid-season. Zaha wants to fulfil his contract and will sign a new deal in the summer, whether that be with Palace or elsewhere.

If anything, this news will benefit Barcelona. Given their struggles with the salary limit, a significant addition in January would likely require a good deal of adjustment through sales and cuts. In the summer, Barcelona may be able to compete on a more level playing field. That is provided they even out their accounts for this season.