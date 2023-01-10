Barcelona forced to pay to pay €8.5m for improper dismissal

Barcelona have been forced to pay €8.5m after they lost a court case for improper dismissal, with former player Matheus Fernandes suing them.

Fernandes, 24, was signed by Barcelona for €7m in 2020, but never made it in the first team. He played just 17 minutes in 2020 under Ronald Koeman. He would then have a loan spell at Real Valladolid (166 minutes, 3 appearances), but was not a success there either.

Fernandes had his contract terminated last summer, before joining Palmeiras. However he took Barcelona to court for improper dismissal, suing them for the total of €14.8m. As per Cadena SER (via MD), the judge has awarded him a total of €8.5m, rejecting the remaining €6.3m for moral damages.

His signing was one committed under former President Josep Maria Bartomeu, and scrutinised heavily. However current President Joan Laporta has clearly miscalculated in choosing to terminate his contract early, costing Barcelona dearly. It is thought that they were keen to move him on, but the player was keen to see out his contract.