Barcelona and Atletico Madrid in negotiation over Memphis Depay deal

With Joao Felix set to join Chelsea on a loan deal until the end of the season, Atletico Madrid have began searching for his replacement.

The Portuguese will move to the Premier League side temporarily, and with no future buy clause in the deal, Los Rojiblancos will not be forced into looking for a permanent transfer themselves to replace Felix.

Instead, a similar loan deal is being sough out by Atleti, and Cadena SER report that their first choice target is Barcelona’s Memphis Depay. The Dutchman is out of favour under head coach Xavi Hernandez, and Atleti could offer him the opportunity to play more football during the remainder of the season.

With Depay’s contract expiring at the end of the season, he is expected to depart Barca as a free agent in the summer. However, he could leave beforehand, although the club are keen to hold on to him until the end of his current deal unless they receive a transfer fee.

This could complicate any potential loan deal for Atleti, who may have to pay in order to secure Depay until at least the end of the season.