Atletico Madrid want Joao Felix extension before Chelsea loan move

Atletico Madrid want to extend Joao Felix’s contract at the club before loaning him to Chelsea.

Los Rojiblancos are locked in talks with the Premier League giants over a potential January deal for the Portuguese international.

Despite previous transfer interest from Arsenal and Manchester United, rivals Chelsea are now set to clinch a loan deal.

Reports from The Athletic’s transfer expert David Ornstein claim Chelsea and Atletico have a verbal agreement in place, with talks almost completed.

However, the chance of a purchase clause being included in the move appear to be reducing, with Atletico uncertain on what to do with the 23-year-old.

His current contract in the Spanish capital expires in 2026, and according to reports from Marca, Atletico want to extend that to 2027, before signing off a loan switch.

Atletico are looking to release a hefty wage from their salary bill in the second half of the campaign, to potentially allow Felix to rediscover his spark, without losing him permanently.

