Atletico Madrid to enter transfer market after Joao Felix departure

Atletico Madrid will be forced to delve into the market this winter if Joao Felix does leave the club for Chelsea.

The Portuguese has been in and out of the Atleti side this season, but is undoubtedly one of their most talented. His exit would also leave Diego Simeone short up front. Following the departure of Matheus Cunha earlier on in the window, it would leave Los Cochoneros with just three options to play through the middle; Angel Correa, Antoine Griezmann and Alvaro Morata.

Diario AS say that they will look for a ‘low-cost’ option in order to replace the €129m Felix. Over recent weeks, they have been linked with Getafe’s Enes Unal and Real Betis’ Borja Iglesias. The former has a €40n release clause but could perhaps be negotiated for, while Iglesias is likely to cost in excess of that. Any deal is far more likely to be a loan or a cheap deal.

Other options mentioned are Andre Silva, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, or Marcus Thuram, one of which is at Chelsea, wile the other is in talks with Graham Potter’s side. The latter is out of contract in the summer and would check several boxes, but there is stiff competition for his signature.