Atletico Madrid to compete with Paris Saint-Germain for Serie A defender

Diego Simeone is keen to add defensive reinforcements to his side, having Atletico Madrid having had a disappointing season so far.

Having already been knocked out of the Champions League, Atleti sit in an underwhelming fifth place in La Liga following Sunday’s 1-0 defeat against league leaders Barcelona at the Metropolitano. Los Rojiblancos have conceded 15 goals in their 16 matches thus far, which is rather poor by Simeone’s standards.

As such, the defence is a target for new recruits. Caglar Soyuncu has been linked with a move to the club in the summer when his contract at Leicester City expires, and now another free agent signing has been reported by Fichajes in the form of Inter Milan’s Milan Skriniar.

The Slovakian international is highly regarded across Europe, and Atleti are also keen admirers. They want to bring the 27-year-old to the Spanish capital, but it won’t be straightforward. Paris Saint-Germain are also big fans of Skriniar, and Atleti will have to compete with the French giants for his signature.

Skriniar would be a top signing for Atleti and Diego Simeone, but it will be tough to convince the defender to choose them over PSG.