Atletico Madrid make decision on Stefan Savic suspension

Sunday’s match between Atletico Madrid and Barcelona was an enthralling affair, in which the Blaugrana narrowly defeated their opponents at the Metropolitano.

There were plenty of key moments, perhaps none more so than when Atleti’s Stefan Savic and Barca’s Ferran Torres began brawling on the pitch towards the end of the game. Understandably, both were sent off for their part in the incident by referee Jose Luis Munuera Montero.

If both are found guilty, they could be banned for between four to 12 matches, should their actions be deemed as assault. Barcelona are set to appeal the red card awarded to Torres, in order for the forward to be suspended for just three matches.

Atletico Madrid have decided not to appeal Savic’s dismissal, according to MD, as they believe that the Montenegrin defender will receive a lenient punishment for the Spanish football authorities.

Savic is very likely to miss Atleti’s next two La Liga matches at a minimum, meaning he will be banned for the games against Almeria and Real Valladolid.

