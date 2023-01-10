Atletico Madrid look to bring Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang back to Spain

Having only joined Chelsea from Barcelona at the end of last summer’s transfer window, Pierre Emerick-Aubameyang looks set to depart the Premier League club this month.

Having been brought to the club by Thomas Tuchel, Aubameyang’s playing time at Chelsea has been irregular under new head coach Graham Potter. He has made 16 appearances in all competitions for The Blues, scoring just three times.

His future at the club is unclear, and he was left out of the squad for Chelsea’s heavy FA Cup defeat to Manchester City on Sunday. According to The Daily Mail, several La Liga are interested in bringing Aubameyang back to Spain, less than six months after leaving.

Atletico Madrid are one of the team keen on the Gabonese international, as they begin their search for Joao Felix’s replacement. The Portuguese is set to leave Los Rojiblancos to join Aubameyang’s current club on a loan deal until the end of the season.

However, despite Felix’s arrival, Chelsea are short on strikers themselves, so a deal for Atleti to sign Aubameyang may be difficult at the moment.