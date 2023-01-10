Antoine Griezmann reveals bizarre Barcelona clause that was never fulfilled

Antoine Griezmann is a controversial character in Spanish football, with many similarities to marmite: most love him or hate him. The French forward has crossed from one of the major three clubs to the other and back again, as well as a number of quirks that make him in equal measure popular and unpopular.

Apart from his intriguing career path, Griezmann enjoys elaborate celebrations and bright hair colours. Beyond that, he is a card-carrying aficionado of all things Uruguay, at times even wearing a Uruguay flag after major victories rather than a French one.

In addition, his documentary ‘The Decision’, detailing the process behind making up his mind to stay at Atletico Madrid or leave, did not go down well at the Metropolitano. A year later, he made the move to Barcelona.

Some accused him of being an egotist, although in terms of his football at least, few forwards are as unselfish as Griezmann. However those who believe he is egocentric will have further ammunition for their case, after Griezmann revealed that he had it written into his Barcelona contract that he would wear the number 7 shirt (Cadena SER via Sport).

Yet he wore 17 in his first season, before changing to 7 in his second – it appears Philippe Coutinho refused to give up his own number. He did not reveal if or how he was compensated.

Although it is not known whether it was instigated by the player, Barcelona forced Memphis Depay to give up the number 9 shirt for Robert Lewandowski last summer. The Blaugrana explained that it was for ‘marketing reasons’.