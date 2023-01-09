West Ham reignite Youssef En-Nesyri transfer interest

Premier League side West Ham United could revisit their transfer interest in Sevilla star Youssef En-Nesyri this month.

The Hammers were linked with a move for En-Nesyri ahead of the 2021/22 season, but Sevilla rejected their advances, despite rumours of a £30m bid being tabled.

According to reports from Marca, West Ham are interested in a move for the 25-year-old, on the back of an impressive showing for Morocco at the 2022 World Cup.

He netted twice for Walid Regragui’s side in Qatar, including the winner in their quarter final against Portugal, but he remains a bit part player for Sevilla.

However, West Ham are reportedly uncertain on a full transfer, and could push for a loan deal in January, with a purchase clause at the end of the campaign.

As per reports from The Athletic, West Ham have reached out to his representatives over a possible deal, with Sevilla aiming for £25m.

West Ham are one of the lowest scoring sides in the Premier League this season, with 15 scored from 18 matches, as no player has scored over three league goals so far in 2022/23.