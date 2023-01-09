The suspension facing Ferran Torres and Stefan Savic after incredible wrestling incident

Barcelona and Atletico Madrid will be licking their wounds after a bruising encounter on Sunday night, with one side considerably happier than the other. Two players might have a little longer to nurse their bruises than the rest though, as Stefan Savic and Ferran Torres await their suspensions.

The pair were sent off in the same incident in stoppage time, as the Atletico Madrid central defender and the Barcelona forward wrestled initially for the ball, but then continued to do so thereafter.

As per Sport, the referee’s report denotes that Torres was sent off for the following.

“Persistently grabbing an opponent by the hair, while the ball is in play but not within a distance of being played between them.”

Meanwhile Savic’s report does not read much better.

“Holding an opponent by the neck with his arm with excessive force continuously, while the ball is in play but not within a distance of being played between them.”

If the actions are qualified as an aggression or an assault, then it could result in a lengthy ban for both, somewhere between four and twelve games. However MD say that a two to three game ban is far more likely, given it fits the following category much better.

“Occurring in a violent manner during the game or as a direct consequence of any event thereof, provided that the action creates a risk, but does not produce harmful or injurious consequences, it will be sanctioned with a suspension of one to three games or for a period of up to one month.”

Barcelona face Real Betis in the Spanish Supercup next, and potentially one of Real Madrid or Valencia in the final, but Torres is likely to be able to play those matches. In La Liga, Barcelona face Getafe, Girona and Real Betis again. Torres’ suspension could well be an opportunity for Ansu Fati and Raphinha, with Robert Lewandowski also missing two of those games.

Meanwhile Savic is likely to miss Almeria, Real Valladolid and Osasuna. Diego Simeone will be forced to employ Mario Hermoso, Felipe Montero or Axel Witsel in his stead.