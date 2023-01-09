Sevilla and Barcelona target brushes of interest in favour of alternative move

Barcelona are not used to being turned down, but both they and Sevilla are crossing a name of their shortlist this week. Eintracht Frankfurt central defender Evan Ndicka is out of contract at the end of the season and available to negotiate, but the French defender is not interested in a move to La Liga.

Ndicka, who performed brilliantly in the Europa League against the Blaugrana last season, is one of the more coveted talents on the market currently.

According to a recent report, Sevilla Sporting Director Monchi was desperate to bring Ndicka in. With Los Nervionenses struggling defensively, he was seen as a sure option.

Meanwhile Barcelona also had him on their shortlist for the central defence for next season. With Gerard Pique retired and Eric Garcia potentially moving on, Ndicka was one of their alternatives should a move for Inigo Martinez fall through.

Todofichajes say that will not transpire though. Ndicka is focused on moving to England, where he has been offered to Tottenham and Arsenal.

Sevilla find themselves in a tricky position regarding their recruitment. Whereas previously they would have been a popular choice for many footballers not yet at the top level, many youngsters are either skipping that step entirely, or choosing to head to other sides in the Premier League below the title-challengers. In the past, Sevilla were the perfect place to develop – now they lack the finances to challenge many Premier League teams.