Sergio Aguero set for incredible return to football in 2023

Former Barcelona star Sergio Aguero will make a shock return to football in 2023.

The former Manchester City forward was forced to retire in 2021, following medical advice, just five games into his Camp Nou career.

Aguero was withdrawn in Barcelona’s clash with Alaves in October 2021, after complaining of chest discomfort and breathing issues, during the game.

He was late diagnosed with a cardiac arrhythmia, and opted to call time on his incredible career earlier than expected, less than six months after signing for Barcelona.

After a period away from the game, Aguero joined the Argentina squad in their wild 2022 World Cup celebrations last month, and hinted at a possible return to the pitch.

Sergio Aguero was having the time of his life when Argentina won the World Cup Final! 🏆😂 pic.twitter.com/g8LOxHvYs4 — 90min (@90min_Football) January 4, 2023

The 34-year-old has told fans he will feature for Ecuadorian side Barcelona de Guayaquil (a team set up by Barcelona fan Eutimio Pérez in 1925) in their annual Noche Amarilla friendly game.

Los espero amigos este próximo 28/01 en la gran #NocheAmarilla2023 de @barcelonaSc pic.twitter.com/Ws7iBKTlGd — Sergio Kun Aguero (@aguerosergiokun) January 9, 2023

Noche Amarilla is a traditional friendly game played against different sides with this year’s tie featuring Orense on January 28.

“I am looking forward to Noche Amarilla, to have fun, and have a good time with the fans of Barcelona S.C,” he said.

“I’ve had check-ups from the cardiologist, I am very well and I have already started training, so I will be able to play in the Noche Amarilla.

“I hope to have fun and feel the pitch again.”