Roberto Martinez named as Portugal manager just 38 days after leaving Belgium

Portugal have replaced outgoing manager Fernando Santos with former Belgium, Everton, Swansea City and Wigan coach Roberto Martinez.

Um novo 𝗟𝗶́𝗱𝗲𝗿 ao serviço de Portugal 🇵🇹: bem-vindo, Mister Roberto Martínez! 🤝 #VesteABandeira A new 𝗟𝗲𝗮𝗱𝗲𝗿 at 🇵🇹 service: welcome, Coach Roberto Martínez! 🤝 #WearTheFlag pic.twitter.com/TCDe3yzJr9 — Portugal (@selecaoportugal) January 9, 2023

The announcement comes 38 days after he stepped down from the same role at the Belgian national team, where he had spent the last six years. His time with the Red Devils was greeted with mixed reactions. Although he guided Belgium to their highest ever World Cup finish in 2018 (3rd), many felt they did not go far enough in the Euros, nor did he make the most of their perceived ‘golden generation’.

He will have another golden generation on his hands with Portugal, who presented him as their new coach on Monday. A number of exciting talents are starting to fulfil their potential, while several of the world’s best players will be hoping to add to the Euro 2016 title that Santos won.

In total, Martinez has been unemployed for just 142 days since he started in management, consisting of two short gaps between Everton-Belgium and Belgium-Portugal. That dates back to 2007, when he began with Swansea, and in theory will continue until 2026 when his Portugal contract expires.