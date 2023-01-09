Real Madrid to offer Marco Asensio contract renewal

Real Madrid will give Marco Asensio the chance to continue at the club, but the Spanish international must do so on the club’s terms.

Asensio is out of contract this summer and was set to leave the club last August, but no suitable offer arrived. Having changed agents to from Horacio Gagglioli to Jorge Mendes in order to facilitate a move, Asensio stepped back from the brink in October, renewing his efforts on the pitch.

It looks as if he wants to remain at Real Madrid, but as Fabrizio Romano reports, the two have been locked in a stalemate for months.

Fichajes say that Los Blancos will offer him the chance to continue at the club, but will do so with a low-ball offer, meaning a wage cut for Asensio.

That poor terms offered were part of the reason for a breakdown in talks in spring of last year. The consequence is that Asensio will have to rely on Mendes’ negotiation ability, accept defeat or look elsewhere.

None are out the question – Sergi Roberto took a hefty wage cut in order to remain at Barcelona this season. The problem may equally be his game time. With Karim Benzema back, Fede Valverde and Rodrygo Goes will be competing for a spot on the right side, which could limit Asensio’s minutes even further.