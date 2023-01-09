Real Madrid fans furious after spending €60 to miss much of Villarreal match

Real Madrid did not have a good day on Saturday, as they were overrun by Villarreal for most of the match at the Estadio de la Ceramica. It was not pleasant viewing for Madridistas, but for some, it wasn’t viewing at all.

The Villarreal stadium recently underwent renovations to add a roof to the entire stadium and revamp their facilities, turning El Madrigal into one of the more modern stadiums in Spain.

However it seems that some details were overlooked for the away fans.

On Saturday, Real Madrid fans were furious to find that the new roof cut across their view of the pitch significantly.

“We’re headed back to Teruel indignant after seeing a bad game. And is this not grounds for a formal complaint? Pay 60 euros to not see part of the field?” Diario AS quoted one fan.

😬 ¡No se ve nada! 🙄 De esto se queja un aficionado valencianista, en la zona visitante del Estadio de la Cerámica. 🙈 El reflejo del espejo no deja ver nada a los aficionados visitantes.#LaLigaSantander #Villarreal #EstadioDeLaCeramica #ElMadrigal 📸: @NichanBS pic.twitter.com/0ENW9KQqBe — MuyDeFútbol (@MDFSomos) December 31, 2022

“It was like watching the game inside a submarine,” another complained without irony. The glass screens for the away fans, which are common in many away ends, became a problem with the sun out.

“When the sun is shining, on the glass, instead of watching the game we can see the faces of the people who are sitting in the first rows, reflected by the effect of light.”

No doubt their mood was not improved by the fact Real Madrid came away with their tail between their legs. It seems there is very little the Yellow Submarine can do about the stand obstruction, and may be forced to knock down the price of those tickets. The screens could be altered or taken away at least.