Pep Guardiola makes Lionel Messi point in support of Graham Potter

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has recalled his early days at Barcelona to illustrate the issues facing Graham Potter at Chelsea.

Chelsea lost to Guardiola’s City for the second time in less than seven days at the weekend as they clinched a Premier League and FA Cup double over Potter’s side.

Potter is under growing pressure at Stamford Bridge, with just eight wins from 18 games, since replacing Thomas Tuchel in September.

However, Guardiola issued a word of caution to Blues owner Todd Boehly over a potential departure for Potter, based on his experiences at Barcelona in 2008.

“I didn’t need time at Barca because I had Messi,” as per quotes from the Daily Mirror.

“That’s why I didn’t need two seasons at Barca. One was enough.

“Everyone needs to play against City, in the Carabao Cup, or here in the FA Cup, and at this level, it’s not easy. Not for Graham Potter, not for Chelsea, or for any team.”

Guardiola ensured immediate success, after replacing Frank Rijkaard in charge at the Camp Nou in 2008, with an incredible La Liga, Copa del Rey and Champions League treble win.

By the time of his departure in 2012, Guardiola had transformed Barcelona, with three league titles and two Champions Leagues, inside four seasons.