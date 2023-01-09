Marco Asensio and Real Madrid locked in contract stalemate – Fabrizio Romano

Real Madrid forward Marco Asensio has had one foot out of the club for the best part of a year, yet it appears it will be a while before he steps out or jumps back into the White House.

The Spanish international was keen to leave Los Blancos last summer, but either Asensio or the club did not receive a satisfactory offer from elsewhere.

Having stayed, Asensio initially looked even more certain that his future elsewhere, but his performances thereafter won round not only Carlo Ancelotti but the Santiago Bernabeu.

However his contract expires in the summer and he is now free to negotiate with other clubs. Last summer he was linked with any number of Premier League sides, including Manchester United and Liverpool. Speaking to Caught Offside in his Substack column, Fabrizio Romano was clear that he would be staying as a priority.

“Asensio and Real Madrid have been in conversations for long time over new deal. At the moment, no final progress yet – we will see in the next months how it will continue. Asensio would be open to Premier League or any other big league experience one day, but priority now is still for Real Madrid talks.”

The relationship between Asensio and Real Madrid has clearly recovered, but in a season of fixture congestion, if Asensio fails to see the minutes he feels he deserves, talks may break down.

With Karim Benzema back fit, Rodrygo Goes and Fede Valverde are competing for similar positions, making it stiff competition.