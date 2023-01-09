Joao Felix on the verge of Chelsea loan as talks step up

Joao Felix is edging towards a January exit from Atletico Madrid as Chelsea close in on the Portuguese star.

Los Rojiblancos are ready to offload the 22-year-old this month with a potential €100m asking price issued to possible buyers at the end of 2022.

However, despite initial transfer interest from Premier League pair Arsenal and Manchester United, domestic rivals Chelsea are set to clinch a loan-to-buy agreement.

Atletico’s initial preference for a sale discouraged early interest in the former Benfica winger, with a sizeable loan fee also blocking previous links, but Chelsea have now made their move.

As per reports from The Athletic’s transfer expert David Ornstein, Chelsea and Atletico have a verbal agreement, with talks almost completed.

🚨 Chelsea reach verbal agreement to sign Joao Felix on loan from Atletico Madrid. Fee ~€11m (below initial #Atleti ask). Man Utd + Arsenal keen so 23yo had choice & #CFC project appealed. More reinforcements to follow this month @TheAthleticFC #MUFC #AFC https://t.co/igZlGZuf8h — David Ornstein (@David_Ornstein) January 9, 2023

The deal could involve an €11m loan fee, until the end of 2022/23, including Felix’s full salary, however, the details of a purchase clause are not confirmed at this stage.

Reports from @David_Ornstein claim #CFC have reached an €11m loan agreement with Atletico Madrid for Joao Felix……a deal looks to be very close League goals so far in 2022/23 Raheem Sterling 4⃣

Kai Havertz 4⃣

Joao Felix 4⃣ pic.twitter.com/ZNKRH2vjim — Football España (@footballespana_) January 9, 2023

Chelsea have struggled to score goals in Premier League action so far this season, with 20 scored in 17 games, and Felix has matched their top scorers tallies so far in domestic action.