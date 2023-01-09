News

Joao Felix on the verge of Chelsea loan as talks step up

Joao Felix is edging towards a January exit from Atletico Madrid as Chelsea close in on the Portuguese star.

Los Rojiblancos are ready to offload the 22-year-old this month with a potential €100m asking price issued to possible buyers at the end of 2022.

However, despite initial transfer interest from Premier League pair Arsenal and Manchester United, domestic rivals Chelsea are set to clinch a loan-to-buy agreement.

Atletico’s initial preference for a sale discouraged early interest in the former Benfica winger, with a sizeable loan fee also blocking previous links, but Chelsea have now made their move.

As per reports from The Athletic’s transfer expert David Ornstein, Chelsea and Atletico have a verbal agreement, with talks almost completed.

The deal could involve an €11m loan fee, until the end of 2022/23, including Felix’s full salary, however, the details of a purchase clause are not confirmed at this stage.

Chelsea have struggled to score goals in Premier League action so far this season, with 20 scored in 17 games, and Felix has matched their top scorers tallies so far in domestic action.

Posted by

Tags Arsenal Chelsea Joao Felix Manchester United

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

La Liga - Club News