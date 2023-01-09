Hector Bellerin tipped to replace Alex Moreno at Real Betis

Barcelona defender Hector Bellerin could rejoin Real Betis if Alex Moreno moves to Aston Villa.

Moreno has been highlighted as a key transfer target for Villa, with the 29-year-old in good form for Los Verdiblancos this season, with three assists in 13 La Liga appearances.

According to previous reports from Relevo, Villa have made an unofficial approach for Moreno, despite Real Betis’ reluctance to sell.

Moreno was linked with a move away from Real Betis before the start of the 2022/23 but he rejected a €15m move to Villa’s Premier League rivals Nottingham Forest.

However, the prospect of a European challenge with Unai Emery’s Villa is a different prospect, and they are confident over a deal, as per Mundo Deportivo.

Bellerin returned to Barcelona at the start of 2022/23, after a loan spell at Real Betis last season, and the club are undecided over renewing his short term contract in June.

If Moreno leaves in the January window, that could accelerate Bellerin’s departure, and allow the Catalans to secure a fee for the Spanish international.