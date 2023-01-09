Gavi narrowly misses out on incredible record after excellent Atletico Madrid showing

No matter whom or what he is facing, Gavi throws himself into every challenge, both tackles and on a more macro level, feet first. The teenage sensation has been one of the best things to happen to Barcelona over the past two seasons and he continues to grow at an impressive rate.

As injuries mounted, Ronald Koeman gave him his debut early last season, with the young Sevillano keeping his head above water in a sinking Barcelona team.

Since he has asserted himself in the Blaugrana, winning significant minutes despite the presence of Pedri and Frenkie de Jong. This season he has been in the starting XI more often than not.

As per OptaJose, Gavi has a second prize to add to his large collection of age-related records. He is the second youngest player to reach 50 La Liga matches in the 21st century, which is surpassed only by Athletic Club’s Iker Muniain.

Sport say that he is the second youngest to reach 50 Barcelona games too, ahead of Pedri but behind Bojan Krkic by 20 days.

Gavi was in excellent form again for Barcelona, setting up Ousmane Dembele for the winning goal against Atletico Madrid. He was also given the player of the match award by the local broadcaster. If he continues his trajectory, Gavi will break many more records too.