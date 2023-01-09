Gareth Bale announces retirement from football

Former Real Madrid superstar Gareth Bale has announced his decision to retire from football.

Bale completed his long held objective of playing at a World Cup, after leading Wales to the 2022 World Cup, in their first appearance on the world stage since 1958.

The 33-year-old signed a 12-month deal with MLS side Los Angeles FC in June, with the option to extend it until 2024, but he has now opted to call time on his career.

Despite a controversial end to his Los Blancos career in 2021, with fan opinion split over the former Tottenham winger, he played a key role in their success over nine seasons in Madrid.

After joining from Spurs, in a then world record £85m deal, in 2013, Bale went on to make 258 appearances across all competitions, with 106 goals scored.

He won three La Liga titles, in 2017, 2020 and 2022, and five Champions Leagues between 2014 and 2022, including goals in the 2014 and 2018 finals against Atletico Madrid and Liverpool respectively.