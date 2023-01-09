Atletico Madrid Barcelona

Barcelona ready to appeal Ferran Torres’ ban

Barcelona are ready to appeal against an incoming suspension against Ferran Torres.

The Spanish international was sent off in the closing stages of Barcelona’s 1-0 La Liga win away at Atletico Madrid this weekend following an off the field tangle with Stefan Savic.

Savic was also dismissed for his role in the altercation, by referee Jose Luis Munuera Montero, with fans dubbing the tussle as a WWE style scrap.

La Liga is expected to punish the pair with a potential suspension of between four and 12 league games, depending on a review.

However, as per reports from Marca, Barcelona are prepared to fight Torres’ case with the authorities, in an attempt to reduce his ban.

Neither player is likely to escape a sanction completely, with the evidence speaking for itself over their involvement, but Barcelona will aim for the mandatory three-game suspension for a red card.

Torres is expected to be included in Barcelona’s Spanish Supercopa squad as they take on Real Betis in Riyadh on January 12.

Ferran Torres Stefan Savic

