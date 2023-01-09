Aurelien Tchouameni and David Alaba ruled out of Real Madrid’s Spanish Supercopa squad

Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti has confirmed his squad for the 2022/23 Spanish Supercopa this week.

Los Blancos departed for Saudi Arabia earlier today, ahead of their semi final clash with La Liga rivals Valencia, with the last four clash set for the King Fahd International Stadium in Riyadh on January 11.

Ancelotti has opted for the strongest available panel of players with Spanish international Dani Carvajal returning after missing the 2-1 league defeat away at Villarreal last weekend.

Despite the positive news on Carvajal, Aurelien Tchouameni and David Alaba will remain in Spain, due to calf injuries for the pair.

Real Madrid released the news on Tchouameni and Alaba prior to announcing the squad, with no update on their expected recovery period, as Real Madrid aim to defend their title in Riyadh.

Ancelotti secured his first title since, returning to Madrid in last season’s Supercopa, and he will be confident of getting past an out of form Valencia to reach the final.