Real Betis are headed for Saudi Arabia as they prepare for their Spanish Supercup tie against Barcelona on Thursday, but they will be missing a key piece in their inventory. Left-back Alex Moreno has not travelled with the squad.

The 29-year-old has been an ever-present over the last two seasons, providing a crucial threat down the left for the likes of Sergio Canales and Nabil Fekir to feed the ball to.

This season he has played 19 times for Betis, assisting three goals. The likelihood is that former Barcelona player Juan Miranda replaces him in the line-up against the Blaugrana.

However the club did not provide a reason for his absence. It is believed that he is on the verge of a move to Aston Villa in the coming days, and as such has been given time to complete the deal.

If Moreno does leave, it will be a major blow to Los Verdiblancos on the pitch, robbing them of a dynamic presence, a cultured left-foot and battler at the back. Off it, it could well help Betis to gain some breathing room against their salary limit. At 29, this may well be the last chance they get to make good money on Moreno, while the player gets the opportunity to make his fortune too. Villa manager Unai Emery will be more than familiar with his talents too.