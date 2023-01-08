Xavi praises Barcelona’s grit in Atletico Madrid win

Barcelona boss Xavi hailed the battling qualities of his players as they squeezed out a 1-0 win away at Atletico Madrid.

Victory in the Spanish capital moves Barcelona three points clear at the top of the table as they sealed a first league win at Atletico since 2019.

The contest was a typically scrappy contest at the Estadio Metropolitano with Ousmane Dembele’s first half goal eventually clinching a victory for the visitors in Madrid.

However, the tie turned ugly in the final minutes, as Stefan Savic and Ferran Torres were both sent off for an off the ball tussle, with Barcelona holding on.

Things are really starting to BOIL OVER! 😈 Steven Savic and Ferran Torres are both shown red cards after what looked to be a wrestling match between the two!@footballespana_ | @LaLigaLowdown pic.twitter.com/XkndHHItm5 — Viaplay Sports UK (@ViaplaySportsUK) January 8, 2023

Xavi admitted the performance was not Barcelona at their free flowing best, but the grit shown by his players was crucial, as Ronald Araujo denied Antoine Griezmann in added time.

OFF THE LINE FROM GRIEZMANN! 😱 So close to an Atleti equaliser! 🔴⚪ pic.twitter.com/9Cad0oQVov — Viaplay Sports UK (@ViaplaySportsUK) January 8, 2023

“The first half hour convinced me we had the game under control. These are three golden points,” as per reports from DAZN, covered via Diario AS.

They have squeezed us, and we have suffered, to keep a clean sheet. Today without playing so well, we got three points. “

Up next for Barcelona is a Spanish Supercopa clash against Real Betis in Riyadh on January 12, where they could face a final three days later, before facing AD Ceuta in the Copa del Rey on January 18.

Images via Getty Images