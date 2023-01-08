Xavi not focusing on January arrivals at Barcelona

Barcelona boss Xavi is not prioritising new signings at the club in the January transfer window.

La Blaugrana have been tipped for a low key month of action in terms of both incomings and outgoings at the Camp Nou.

Club president Joan Laporta has previously hinted the club need to clear a minimum of €26m of debt to enact a 1:1 rule of removing a current star and signing a new player.

Barcelona’s ongoing financial issues continue to be a factor for Xavi and Laporta and the former midfielder is open minded on sticking with his squad.

“I’ve spoken with Jordi and Mateu, and made clear to them I’m happy with the current squad,” as per reports from Diario Sport.

“If we avoid issues and injuries, I will be delighted, as we’re playing very well.

“I’m happy with the team I have. In the summer we signed a lot of players, and we have a very competitive team to face all the competitions that remain this season.”

The potential for exits continues to be a factor for Xavi, with Dutch international Memphis Depay potentially moving on, as Barcelona aim to avoid losing him on a free in the summer.

Former club Manchester United are tracking him, despite Xavi’s preference to retain all of his players, and Laporta could sanction a sale to raise key funds.