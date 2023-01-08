“We played a great game” – Quique Setien proud following Real Madrid victory

For the first time in eight years, Villarreal defeated Real Madrid on home soil during Saturday’s closely-fought 2-1 victory.

Carlo Ancelotti was disappointed with this own team’s performance, but he credited the display of the Yellow Submarine when he spoke to the media after the match.

In his own post-match press conference, as per MD, Villarreal head coach Quique Setien appreciated this counterparts words, and agreed that his side had played very well.

“It is true that we played a great game, and I appreciate Ancelotti’s words. I think we knew how to suffer when we had to suffer, and above all, we tried to play our game to seek victory.

“It’s true that they had chances out of nowhere, but I think we’ve had many more, so the victory is deserved.”

Setien also commented on the two penalty decisions that were given during the match, which drew criticism from Raul Albiol. Unlike his captain, Setien remained ambivalent on the matter.

“I have not seen either of the two incidents from where I am, but I guess that it is a complicated assessment for the referees. It is true that these plays generate many tensions and doubts.”

Setien’s side have risen to fifth in the La Liga table, and will hope to back up Saturday’s victory when they travel to face Celta Vigo on Friday evening.