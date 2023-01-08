WATCH: Ousmane Dembele fires Barcelona ahead at Atletico Madrid

Barcelona have edged in front in their key La Liga trip to rivals Atletico Madrid.

La Blaugrana will edge three points clear at the top of the table if they can secure a win at the Estadio Metropolitano in the Spanish capital.

Despite very little being created by either side in a tight opening in Madrid, Barcelona seized their only real chance to take the lead on 22 minutes.

Pedri showed fantastic close control, to ease past two Atletico challenges and on into the hosts box, before the Spanish star’s flicked was nudged to Ousmane Dembele, to fire home the opener.

Ousmane Dembélé produces a brilliant finish for the Barca opener! 🔵🔴 Pedri ➡ Gavi ➡ Dembélé 🔥#AtletiBarça | @LaLigaTV pic.twitter.com/pusGtmogDz — Viaplay Sports UK (@ViaplaySportsUK) January 8, 2023

Despite Atletico’s protests over a foul against Pedri’s midfield partner Gavi in the build up to the goal, referee Jose Luis Munuera Montero, opted against ruling it out.

Barcelona are aiming for a first league win away at Atletico since 2019 ahead of heading off to Saudi Arabia on midweek Spanish Supercopa duty.