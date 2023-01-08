Villarreal captain criticises penalty decisions in Real Madrid victory

Real Madrid’s defeat to Villarreal on Saturday was a breathless affair, which saw two excellent teams battling for supremacy, in which the Yellow Submarine came out on top.

The match also had its fair share of controversial moments, with the Video Assistant Referee being utilised on more than one occasion. Both teams were given penalties following handball decisions, whilst VAR awarded after checks. Juan Foyth was penalised for Villarreal, whilst David Alaba was the guilty party for Real Madrid.

Speaking following his side’s victory against the reigning European champions, Villarreal captain Raul Albiol admitted that he felt both penalties should not have been awarded by referee Soto Grado, as per MD.

“I do not think either of the two penalties should have been given. For me, Foyth is running and Alaba is running with his arm resting. I think they were dubious penalties, but the referee ultimately decides. You just have to keep playing.”

Albiol was full of pride following the victory, which sees the Yellow Submarine rise to fifth in the La Liga table.

“To beat Real Madrid, you have to have a good day and give everything. I am happy for the three points, but beating a team like Real Madrid is always important to know what level you are playing at.”