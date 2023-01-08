Tottenham target Spain star David Raya

Spain international David Raya could be a transfer target for Tottenham in 2023.

Spurs are on the hunt for a long term replacement for French veteran Hugo Lloris, in the coming months, as he turns 37 in 2023.

Lloris is under contract as club captain in North London until the end of the 2023/24 campaign but Tottenham are planning for the future.

England star Jordan Pickford is rumoured to be on their radar as an option, alongside Brentford star Raya, as per reports from the Daily Telegraph.

Raya’s rise has continued in the last 12 months, playing a key role, as the Bees have established themselves as a Premier League side, and making his senior Spain debut in 2022.

Raya is tied to Brentford until 2024, in a mirror of Lloris’ position at Spurs, and he could be open to a new challenge in England, with Brentford unlikely to be able to secure European football for the 27-year-old.