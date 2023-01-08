Thibaut Courtois laments sloppiness in Villarreal defeat

Real Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois has never been one to hide when times get tough at the Santiago Bernabeu, and following Saturday’s disappointing defeat against Villarreal, the Belgian stopper proved this once again.

Goals from Yeremy Pino and Gerard Moreno consigned Los Blancos to defeat at Estadio de la Cerámica, following a pulsating 90 minutes. In the aftermath of the match, Courtois spoke to the media, as per MD, and highlighted key areas that the team failed on during the loss.

“We didn’t start the game well, we had several turnovers and that allowed them to get into the game. We had some counters that we did not finish and that meant that we arrived at half time goalless. In the second half, we started even worse.”

Despite the disappointment, Courtois was keen to state that the team must remain focused as there are still plenty of games remaining, despite Real Madrid missing their opportunity to overtake Barcelona.

“We have to stay calm, but obviously it’s a tough defeat. We are still halfway through the season so we must not make things worse.”

Los Blancos’ attention now turns to the Supercopa, as they take on Valencia in the semi-final stage on Wednesday in Saudi Arabia.