Getafe Rayo Vallecano

Crucial win for Real Sociedad at Almeria as Sevilla battle past Getafe

Three more La Liga sides have sealed a winning start to 2023 with key victories for Real Sociedad, Sevilla and Real Betis.

La Real eased up to third in the table, with a second successive victory since their World Cup return, thanks to a routine 2-0 win at Almeria.

Veteran midfielder David Silva marked his 37th birthday with a powerful close range finish before Alexander Sorloth slammed home his third goal in three consecutive starts.

Under pressure Sevilla secured a first league win since October 15, to squeeze themselves out of the relegation zone, thanks to a late 2-1 win at home to Getafe.

Rafa Mir produced a trademark header to win the tie and ease the pressure on head coach Jorge Sampaoli.

Real Betis warmed up for their Spanish Supercopa trip to Saudi Arabia with a 2-1 win at Rayo Vallecano.

A scrappy contest was decided before the break in Vallecas as Luiz Henrique fired home his first ever La Liga goal.

Images via Getty Images

Posted by

Tags Alexander Sorloth David Silva Jorge Sampaoli Luiz Henrique Rafa Mir

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

La Liga - Club News