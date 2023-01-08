Crucial win for Real Sociedad at Almeria as Sevilla battle past Getafe

Three more La Liga sides have sealed a winning start to 2023 with key victories for Real Sociedad, Sevilla and Real Betis.

La Real eased up to third in the table, with a second successive victory since their World Cup return, thanks to a routine 2-0 win at Almeria.

Veteran midfielder David Silva marked his 37th birthday with a powerful close range finish before Alexander Sorloth slammed home his third goal in three consecutive starts.

Under pressure Sevilla secured a first league win since October 15, to squeeze themselves out of the relegation zone, thanks to a late 2-1 win at home to Getafe.

Rafa Mir produced a trademark header to win the tie and ease the pressure on head coach Jorge Sampaoli.

Is that it?! ⚪ Óliver Torres works his magic with a wonderful cross which is finished off by Rafa Mir 👏#LaLigaSantander | #SevillaFCGetafe pic.twitter.com/aDZCHrSQrB — Viaplay Sports UK (@ViaplaySportsUK) January 8, 2023

Real Betis warmed up for their Spanish Supercopa trip to Saudi Arabia with a 2-1 win at Rayo Vallecano.

A scrappy contest was decided before the break in Vallecas as Luiz Henrique fired home his first ever La Liga goal.

Betis re-take their lead right before half-time!! 🙌 A golden strike from @luizhenri07 puts the Seville-based side in front in Madrid! 🟢⚪️#LaLigaTV pic.twitter.com/Bz6HPH7omF — LaLigaTV (@LaLigaTV) January 8, 2023

Images via Getty Images